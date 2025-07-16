Left Menu

Alleged Rape in Uttar Pradesh: Anas Arrested

A man named Anas from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman, resulting in severe injuries. The arrest came after a complaint by the survivor's father. Legal proceedings underly sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as the police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:55 IST
Anas
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Anas, has been detained for allegedly committing a grievous crime against a 38-year-old woman. The incident, reported by the woman's father, signifies serious legal implications.

According to official sources, the victim, who is a mother of two, was severely injured in the incident. A police case has been registered against Anas under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reflecting the gravity of the allegations.

The authorities are currently continuing their investigation to determine further details surrounding the case. The arrest marks a significant step in addressing the allegedly violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

