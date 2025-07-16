Devastating Strike: Russian Forces Target Shopping Centre in Dobropillia

In a tragic escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian forces launched an assault on Dobropillia, striking a bustling shopping centre and market on Wednesday. The attack resulted in at least one death and wounded 21 others, as confirmed by regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

Filashkin, who appeared in a video wearing combat gear, described the assault as having deliberately hit an area teeming with civilians. The strike, executed with a 500-kilogram air bomb, also caused extensive damage to 30 trading stalls and over 300 apartments.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as irrational and purely terroristic in nature, with no military rationale. Video footage revealed enveloping fires and smoke near the shopping center, painting a grim picture of the ongoing 40-month-old conflict.