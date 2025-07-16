Left Menu

Turkey Condemns Regional Airstrikes, Calls for Stability Amid Tensions

Turkey has voiced its concerns over Israel's airstrikes on Syria through its intelligence agency. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Turkey's active communication with regional powers and the U.S. while condemning actions against Gaza. Turkey has also called back its ambassador from Israel for consultations.

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey has expressed its concerns over Israel's airstrikes on Syria through its intelligence agency, the nation's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, revealed on Wednesday. Turkey has also engaged in discussions with various regional powers and the United States, illustrating its multifaceted approach to the escalating tensions.

Foreign Minister Fidan underscored Turkey's condemnation of Israel's attacks on several regional nations, including Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, labeling the military actions on Gaza as genocide. In protest, Ankara has suspended trade ties with Israel and summoned its ambassador from Tel Aviv for governmental consultations.

While speaking to state media in New York, Fidan revealed ongoing dialogues with the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and discussions with officials from Syria, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. He reiterated Turkey's firm stance against instability in the region and highlighted the importance of securing regional peace for resolving the Syrian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

