Historic Peace Steps in Syria Announced
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that parties in Syria have agreed on steps to cease the ongoing conflict. He emphasized the necessity for all parties to fulfill their commitments for the peace initiative to succeed.
In a groundbreaking development, the conflict in Syria may be nearing an end, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday that all involved parties have agreed on specific steps to halt hostilities. Rubio conveyed optimism about a resolution on the platform X.
"We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria. We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight," Rubio stated confidently, emphasizing the commitment to peace.
Rubio underscored that achieving lasting peace will require all factions to adhere strictly to the commitments they have made. "This is what we fully expect them to do," he asserted, highlighting the importance of cooperation for the ceasefire's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
