States Challenge FEMA's Cancellation of Disaster Preparedness Grants
Twenty Democratic-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency for scrapping a crucial grant program that supported disaster mitigation. The lawsuit argues the Trump administration illegally ended the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities programme, jeopardizing federal funds crucial for disaster preparedness and risk reduction.
In a bold legal move, twenty Democratic-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), contesting the cessation of a key grant program vital for disaster mitigation. The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of unlawfully ending the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) programme, which provided essential support to communities for safeguarding against natural disasters.
The legal action, spearheaded by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, comes in the wake of destructive floods in Texas and other states, highlighting the necessity of federal aid in disaster preparedness. Campbell argues that the abrupt termination of the BRIC programme leaves states and local communities vulnerable, as they depended on federal funds for emergency preparedness and to save lives.
Trump's administration labeled the BRIC programme as 'wasteful,' despite its critical role in mitigating disaster risks such as floods, tornadoes, fires, and earthquakes. The lawsuit asserts that Congress did not authorize the program's cancellation, challenging the decision's legality, particularly given the acting administrator's questionable qualifications to lead FEMA at the time. The sudden halt has already impacted communities awaiting funds for crucial infrastructure improvements.
