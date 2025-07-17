High-Profile Firing: Justice Department Dismisses Maurene Comey
The Justice Department has ousted Maurene Comey, a seasoned federal prosecutor and the daughter of former FBI director James Comey. Known for working on cases against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jeffrey Epstein, her dismissal raises questions amidst an atmosphere charged by her father's contentious history with former President Trump.
- Country:
- United States
The Justice Department has terminated veteran prosecutor Maurene Comey, known for her work on high-profile cases, including those against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jeffrey Epstein. The dismissal was confirmed by three individuals familiar with the situation who spoke anonymously.
No specific reason was provided for the firing, leaving room for speculation, particularly given Maurene's ties to former FBI director James Comey. Her father's contentious dealings with former President Trump have drawn added attention to her position.
Maurene Comey, once a prominent lawyer in the Southern District of New York, did not immediately comment on the matter. Her departure underscores the continued scrutiny of Justice Department personnel with connections to notable political figures.
