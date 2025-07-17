Left Menu

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Ascends as Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has been sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The ceremony was presided over by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Raj Bhawan. Justice Sachdeva, an alumnus of Delhi University, has a notable legal history commencing in 1988.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:34 IST
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva officially took charge as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday during an oath-taking ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. The ceremony was led by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel.

Previously the acting chief justice since May, Justice Sachdeva has now been appointed as the 29th Chief Justice of the state. The notification of his appointment was read aloud by the state's chief secretary, citing an official order issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

Born on December 26, 1964, in Delhi, Chief Justice Sachdeva graduated with a commerce degree from Sri Ram College of Commerce in 1985. He earned his law degree from Delhi University's Campus Law Centre in 1988, subsequently enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi.

