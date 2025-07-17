Capital's Safety Preparedness Unveiled Through Mock Drills

In a bid to bolster emergency response strategies, mock drills are set to take place in over 10 locations across the national capital on Thursday and Friday. According to officials, the Delhi Police, along with other relevant agencies, will be conducting these exercises.

The primary goal of the drills is to evaluate inter-agency coordination and validate the preparedness of various stakeholders in the face of potential terror threats. Officials emphasize that these actions will ensure enhanced operational efficiency in real-life scenarios.

Authorities have urged citizens to maintain calm, refrain from circulating unwarranted rumors, and cooperate fully during these exercises. The drills are expected to be closely monitored by officials to ensure they meet the desired objectives efficiently.