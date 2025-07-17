Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gaza Parish Damaged in Latest Conflict

A military strike damaged a Roman Catholic parish in Gaza, injuring several people, including parish priest Father Gabriele Romanelli. Though the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirms no fatalities at present, doctors report two women killed, attributing the strike to Israel.

A military strike on Thursday left a Roman Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip damaged and several individuals injured. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the incident, stating that no fatalities have been reported thus far. However, earlier reports from doctors at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City indicated the deaths of two women, with the blame placed on Israel.

Among the injured is Father Gabriele Romanelli, the parish priest at the Holy Family Church in Gaza. The Latin Patriarchate, responsible for overseeing the church, provided confirmation of his injuries but did not delve into details regarding his current condition.

