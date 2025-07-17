Arrests in Professor's Killing Rock Greek Suburb

Greek authorities have apprehended five people in connection with the fatal shooting of a University of California at Berkeley professor in an Athens suburb. Those arrested include the professor's ex-wife, her Greek partner, and three additional individuals from Bulgaria and Albania, police announced on Thursday.

The partner of the professor's former spouse has admitted to the murder, targeting the 43-year-old Polish academic. The other detainees are believed to have aided in the crime, though the gun used has yet to be uncovered. Those charged are expected to appear in court as the investigation unfolds.

The July 4 murder scene in Agia Paraskevi yielded six bullet shells and a shotgun cartridge. Some suspects fled in a luxury vehicle, captured in police video. Recent arrests were executed with warrants as the Greek police intensify their inquiry.

