Robert Vadra Faces Legal Heat: A Landmark Charge Sheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case related to a land deal in Haryana. This is the first charge against Vadra by any probe agency. The case revolves around a land purchase and sale by his then-company, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:31 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has taken significant legal action against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, by filing a charge sheet in a money laundering case. The case is linked to a controversial land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur, setting a new precedent in the investigation process.

This marks the first prosecution complaint against the 56-year-old businessman in a criminal case. Vadra and others have been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following his questioning by federal agencies for three consecutive days in April.

The case involves Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was once a director. The company purchased land in 2008, selling it at a significant profit in 2012. The deal faced scrutiny, culminating in an investigation alleging procedural violations, while Vadra continues to claim political motivations behind the charges.

