Controversy Over Suspension of IPS Officer Amid IPL Stampede Tragedy

The Karnataka government defended its decision to suspend IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, following a deadly stampede during the IPL victory celebration, in the High Court on Thursday. The state argued that Vikash and his team acted imprudently as 'servants of RCB' by making security arrangements without required permissions, leading to operational lapses that resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries.

Senior Counsel P S Rajagopal pointed out that despite being informed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) of their celebration plans, the officers failed to seek necessary authorisation. The counsel argued that this negligence could have been prevented with procedural diligence, citing Section 35 of the Karnataka State Police Act, which empowers officers to take the requisite action.

Despite a Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) order to reinstate Vikash citing lack of evidence for negligence, the state continues its challenge, asserting that the officers' inadequate actions necessitated the suspension. While Vikash has resumed duties following the order, the state's appeal for a stay remains pending further court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)