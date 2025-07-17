Left Menu

Controversy Over Suspension of IPS Officer Amid IPL Stampede Tragedy

The Karnataka government defended the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash in court, citing his failure to prevent a stampede during the IPL victory celebration that claimed 11 lives. Despite a Tribunal ruling reinstating Vikash due to insufficient negligence evidence, the state challenges this citing inadequate security and operational lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government defended its decision to suspend IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, following a deadly stampede during the IPL victory celebration, in the High Court on Thursday. The state argued that Vikash and his team acted imprudently as 'servants of RCB' by making security arrangements without required permissions, leading to operational lapses that resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries.

Senior Counsel P S Rajagopal pointed out that despite being informed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) of their celebration plans, the officers failed to seek necessary authorisation. The counsel argued that this negligence could have been prevented with procedural diligence, citing Section 35 of the Karnataka State Police Act, which empowers officers to take the requisite action.

Despite a Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) order to reinstate Vikash citing lack of evidence for negligence, the state continues its challenge, asserting that the officers' inadequate actions necessitated the suspension. While Vikash has resumed duties following the order, the state's appeal for a stay remains pending further court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

