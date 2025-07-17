Israel's Defence Budget Surge Amid Security Concerns

In response to escalating security challenges, Israel is set to augment its defence budget significantly. An increase of 42 billion shekels ($12.5 billion) is earmarked for this year and 2026, as outlined by the finance and defence ministries on Thursday.

This budget enhancement is expected to empower the Defence Ministry to undertake crucial procurement deals necessary for bolstering national security measures, enhancing the country's defensive capabilities in the face of growing regional threats.

The ministries' joint statement emphasized the imperative nature of these procurement deals, stating their critical role in maintaining national security. This financial maneuver underscores Israel's proactive approach to fortifying its defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)