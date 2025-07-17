Israeli Strike on Gaza's Catholic Church Sparks International Outcry
An Israeli strike on Gaza's Holy Family Catholic Church resulted in two deaths and several injuries, including Father Gabriel Romanelli. The incident has drawn international criticism, with figures like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemning the attack and calling it unacceptable. The Israeli Defense Forces are investigating the circumstances.
An Israeli strike targeting Gaza's Holy Family Catholic Church has claimed the lives of two people, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The attack has left several others injured, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.
The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged reports of the damage and casualties, stating that they are reviewing the incident's circumstances. They emphasized their efforts to minimize harm to civilians and religious sites, expressing regret over the damage caused.
International condemnation quickly followed, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticizing Israel's actions as unacceptable. The aftermath of the strike has intensified scrutiny of the conflict and the impact on civilian structures and lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
