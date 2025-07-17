Elusive Conman Arrested in Decade-Long Property Fraud Case

A notorious conman, wanted in a property fraud case since 2014, has finally been arrested in northwest Delhi's Krishan Vihar, police confirmed on Thursday.

Arun Sharma, 43, was declared a proclaimed offender alongside his wife by a Delhi court in 2015. He orchestrated a scam in 2014, selling a Rohini house to Jitender Dhingra for Rs 65 lakh and absconding with Rs 15 lakh as an advance. The property was under his wife's name, also making her complicit.

Tracked from Vadodara, Sharma returned to Delhi and was apprehended after trying to evade identification. Once a garment trader in Karol Bagh, Sharma's descent into fraud began post-business collapse, police revealed.

