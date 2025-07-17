Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Land-for-Jobs Case in Supreme Court

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has escalated his legal battle by moving the Supreme Court against a previous order that dismissed his plea seeking a halt on the trial court proceedings related to the CBI's land-for-jobs case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh is expected to hear the matter on July 18, following the Delhi High Court's earlier decision on May 29, which found no compelling reason to pause the proceedings.

The case revolves around Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways during Yadav's tenure as railway minister, allegedly in exchange for land parcels transferred to his family or associates. Yadav contends that the renewed investigation, initiated without mandatory approval, reflects political vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)