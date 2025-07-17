Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Land-for-Jobs Case in Supreme Court
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has approached the Supreme Court challenging a decision that dismissed his plea to halt proceedings in the CBI's land-for-jobs case. The case involves alleged exchanges of land for appointments in Indian Railways during Yadav's ministerial tenure, with hearings scheduled in July and August.
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has escalated his legal battle by moving the Supreme Court against a previous order that dismissed his plea seeking a halt on the trial court proceedings related to the CBI's land-for-jobs case.
A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh is expected to hear the matter on July 18, following the Delhi High Court's earlier decision on May 29, which found no compelling reason to pause the proceedings.
The case revolves around Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways during Yadav's tenure as railway minister, allegedly in exchange for land parcels transferred to his family or associates. Yadav contends that the renewed investigation, initiated without mandatory approval, reflects political vendetta.
