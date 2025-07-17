Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Struggle to Save Nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen

India is actively engaging with local Yemeni authorities and friendly nations to find a solution for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row for murder charges. Despite a scheduled execution, diplomatic efforts continue, aiming to negotiate a solution for Priya and her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:47 IST
  • India

India is intensifying diplomatic efforts to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse in Yemen, who faces the death penalty. The execution, originally set for July 16, has been postponed as discussions continue.

Nimisha Priya, from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been convicted for the murder of a Yemeni citizen in 2017. The External Affairs Ministry, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the sensitivity of the case and the government's comprehensive support.

Legal assistance and consular visits have been arranged, with ongoing dialogues with Yemeni authorities and Priya's family. The Indian government remains hopeful, leveraging international partnerships to delay the execution and negotiate a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

