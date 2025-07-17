Britain and Germany Forge Stronger Ties with Landmark Friendship Treaty

Britain and Germany have signed an extensive friendship treaty, marking a significant step in enhancing their bilateral ties across various sectors such as defense, transport, and more. This landmark agreement celebrates Friedrich Merz's visit to London as Germany's chancellor and follows the recent state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, signaling robust cooperation among Europe's major powers amidst global uncertainties.

The treaty is part of efforts to ameliorate post-Brexit relations and underscores the UK's heightened importance as a security ally in light of recent transatlantic uncertainties and defense challenges, including Russia's aggression against Ukraine. German-British relations are poised for normalization, heralding a partnership similar to Germany's relations with France.

Complementing an existing defense agreement, this treaty covers a mutual assistance clause and proposes joint order campaigns for military hardware like the Typhoon Eurofighter. It also advances civilian projects, including a new direct rail link between the UK and Germany, and tightening policies on illegal migration, demonstrating comprehensive bilateral collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)