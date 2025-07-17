In a recent statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev indicated that Moscow might resort to preemptive strikes if the West continues to escalate the Ukraine conflict. TASS state news agency reported that Medvedev's remarks underscore Russia's increasing tension with NATO as the situation intensifies.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump have pointed out the risks of escalation in the conflict, described as a proxy war between two major nuclear powers. Medvedev downplayed NATO's claims of potential Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for Russia to be ready to respond if provoked further by the West.

The Kremlin has backed Medvedev's assessment, viewing his concerns about Europe's confrontational stance as justified. This position emerges as the United States threatens comprehensive sanctions on Russian exports should a peace deal fail to materialize within 50 days, placing further strain on international relations.

