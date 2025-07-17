Unemployment Fuels Crime Surge in Bihar, Says Top Cop
In Bihar, a senior police officer attributes recent crime increases to seasonal unemployment among agricultural workers. With two main crop seasons, many laborers face joblessness, sparking land conflicts and even violent crimes. The officer's comments have drawn criticism online, though he insists his claims are data-backed.
- Country:
- India
A senior police officer in Bihar has attributed a rise in crime across the state to seasonal unemployment affecting agricultural laborers. Addressing the media, ADG (law and order) Kundan Krishnan explained that Bihar's limited crop seasons leave many laborers without work, leading to land disputes and, in some cases, contract killings.
The remarks have sparked significant backlash on social media, with critics accusing the officer of deflecting responsibility for maintaining law and order by blaming the situation on external factors. The officer, however, stands firm, asserting his statements are based on data and vowing to provide figures if required.
This controversy shines a spotlight on the challenges faced by Bihar's agricultural sector and its impact on law enforcement, as the state grapples with balancing economic realities and maintaining public safety.
ALSO READ
Improve law and order, medical system instead of making empty statements: Gehlot to Rajasthan govt
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Law and Order Deterioration in Bihar
Outcry in Bihar: Gopal Khemka's Murder Sparks Concern Over Law and Order
Tragic Shooting of Bihar Businessman Sparks Outcry and Concerns Over State's Law and Order
Jagan claims collapse of law and order in Andhra, demands President's rule