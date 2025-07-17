Unemployment Fuels Crime Surge in Bihar, Says Top Cop

A senior police officer in Bihar has attributed a rise in crime across the state to seasonal unemployment affecting agricultural laborers. Addressing the media, ADG (law and order) Kundan Krishnan explained that Bihar's limited crop seasons leave many laborers without work, leading to land disputes and, in some cases, contract killings.

The remarks have sparked significant backlash on social media, with critics accusing the officer of deflecting responsibility for maintaining law and order by blaming the situation on external factors. The officer, however, stands firm, asserting his statements are based on data and vowing to provide figures if required.

This controversy shines a spotlight on the challenges faced by Bihar's agricultural sector and its impact on law enforcement, as the state grapples with balancing economic realities and maintaining public safety.