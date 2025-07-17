Left Menu

ED Charges Robert Vadra in Landmark Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to a controversial land deal in Shikohpur, Haryana. The ED has also attached properties worth Rs. 37.64 crore linked to Vadra. The case stems from a 2018 FIR alleging fraudulent land purchase.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant legal moves by filing a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case concerning a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur. This marks the first instance of such charges against Vadra, who faces allegations of financial misconduct in the acquisition of this land.

The agency has taken further actions by attaching 43 immovable properties valued at Rs. 37.64 crore, connected to Vadra and associated entities. These legal proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and 11 accused have been named, including Vadra and affiliated companies.

Vadra has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated. The roots of the case trace back to a 2018 FIR alleging fraudulent land purchases. Meanwhile, authorities continue to probe Vadra's involvement in other money laundering cases, elevating the stakes in this ongoing legal battle.

