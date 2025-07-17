Missing Delhi Teen Rescued from Kanpur: A Miraculous Reunion
A 14-year-old boy from Delhi, missing since July 16, was rescued from Kanpur Railway Station by police. He left home for tuition but did not return. His father reported him missing that night. Collaboration between police and railway authorities led to his recovery and return to Delhi.
A 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi has been found at Kanpur Railway Station, according to an official statement on Thursday.
The boy left for his tuition classes on July 16 at around 4:30 pm but failed to return home, prompting his father to report him missing. The police immediately registered a kidnapping case.
Following cooperation between the police and the Government Railway Police (GRP), officers were sent to Kanpur to retrieve the boy. Late Wednesday night, the minor was successfully rescued by GRP officials from the station and has been reunited with his family in Delhi. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the boy ended up in Kanpur.
