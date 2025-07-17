Left Menu

Sweida Ceasefire: An Uncertain Peace Amidst Sectarian Tensions in Syria

The Syrian government has withdrawn forces from Sweida after intense clashes with Druze militias. A ceasefire, facilitated by international mediation, pauses the violence, with Druze clerics maintaining security. The skirmishes left hundreds dead, and it remains uncertain if the truce will hold amidst ongoing sectarian tensions and regional interference.

Updated: 17-07-2025 18:02 IST
  • Syria

Amid turbulent clashes in Syria's southern province of Sweida, government forces have begun a strategic withdrawal following a tentative ceasefire agreement. The withdrawal comes after days of intense fighting with local Druze militias, compounded by Israeli military intervention.

The truce, brokered with the aid of international parties such as the United States, Turkey, and various Arab countries, appoints Druze clerics and factions to oversee the province's security. However, the situation remains precarious, as sectarian strife threatens to unravel Syria's fragile political landscape.

Clashes, marked by kidnappings and targeted attacks, have reportedly resulted in significant casualties. Reports indicate over 370 people, including many civilians, have been killed in recent days. Human rights groups highlight concerns about the treatment of Druze communities, as videos emerged showing residents being mistreated and homes looted.

