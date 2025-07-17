Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Al-Kut: Hypermarket Fire Claims Numerous Lives

A devastating fire at Corniche Hypermarket in al-Kut city, Iraq, resulted in at least 69 deaths and 11 people missing. The blaze, reportedly starting in the perfumes section, trapped many inside the building. An investigation has been launched as authorities seek to uncover the cause of the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes Al-Kut: Hypermarket Fire Claims Numerous Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic fire engulfed the Corniche Hypermarket in al-Kut, leading to 69 fatalities and leaving 11 individuals unaccounted for, according to local health authorities and police. Footage from the scene reveals the charred structure, with rescue teams tirelessly working at the site.

Authorities indicated that the fire originated on the floor where perfumes and cosmetics were sold, though the exact cause remains uncertain. Desperate scenes unfolded as flames trapped mall-goers inside, prompting a frantic escape attempt.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has mandated a swift investigation and national mourning, highlighting pervasive safety measure lapses that have historically resulted in tragic outcomes in Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025