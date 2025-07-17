Tragedy Strikes Al-Kut: Hypermarket Fire Claims Numerous Lives
A devastating fire at Corniche Hypermarket in al-Kut city, Iraq, resulted in at least 69 deaths and 11 people missing. The blaze, reportedly starting in the perfumes section, trapped many inside the building. An investigation has been launched as authorities seek to uncover the cause of the tragedy.
A catastrophic fire engulfed the Corniche Hypermarket in al-Kut, leading to 69 fatalities and leaving 11 individuals unaccounted for, according to local health authorities and police. Footage from the scene reveals the charred structure, with rescue teams tirelessly working at the site.
Authorities indicated that the fire originated on the floor where perfumes and cosmetics were sold, though the exact cause remains uncertain. Desperate scenes unfolded as flames trapped mall-goers inside, prompting a frantic escape attempt.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has mandated a swift investigation and national mourning, highlighting pervasive safety measure lapses that have historically resulted in tragic outcomes in Iraq.
(With inputs from agencies.)
