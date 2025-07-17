Tragic Dowry Harassment: The Untold Story of Manisha
Manisha, a 24-year-old woman from Baghpat district, died by suicide due to alleged dowry harassment. She left a video and suicide note detailing the torture she faced. Authorities have registered a case against her in-laws, and investigations are ongoing to hold the accused accountable.
In a distressing case of dowry harassment, a young woman named Manisha has tragically taken her own life in Baghpat district, police reported on Thursday.
The 24-year-old, hailing from Rathauda village, left behind a poignant video and suicide note, accusing her in-laws of relentless torture, including physical and mental abuse.
Law enforcement has registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws, as they investigate the circumstances leading to her death and push for accountability.
