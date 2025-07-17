Tragic Dowry Harassment: The Untold Story of Manisha

In a distressing case of dowry harassment, a young woman named Manisha has tragically taken her own life in Baghpat district, police reported on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, hailing from Rathauda village, left behind a poignant video and suicide note, accusing her in-laws of relentless torture, including physical and mental abuse.

Law enforcement has registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws, as they investigate the circumstances leading to her death and push for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)