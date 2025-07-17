Rahul Gandhi Accuses NDA of Weakening Tribal Rights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the NDA government of attempting to weaken the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, known as PESA, which is vital for protecting tribal rights. He asserted that the party remains committed to defending tribal interests.

Gandhi's comments followed a meeting with tribal leaders organized by the All India Tribal Congress. He alleged that the government is depriving tribals of essential natural resources, including water, forest, and land, while selling them off to select billionaires.

Gandhi further criticized the government for closing schools in tribal areas, which he claims is a strategy to prevent tribal children from becoming educated and aware of their rights. He reiterated Congress's role as a shield protecting tribal communities from exploitation.

