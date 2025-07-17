Strategic Sky: The US-Ukrainian Drone Deal

Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy are negotiating a pivotal deal involving the exchange of aerial technology, as Zelenskiy revealed during an interview with the New York Post. The agreement could see Washington acquiring battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones, while Kyiv invests in U.S. weapons to fortify their military capabilities.

Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic value of Ukrainian drones, capable of striking targets as far as 800 miles into Russia, stressing their importance for America's arsenal. He expressed willingness to share this technological expertise with the U.S. and Europe, highlighting its role in resisting Russia's long-standing invasion.

Announcing potential future agreements with the U.S., Zelenskiy spoke in parliament, introducing his new government. The U.S. defense budget, focusing on lessons from Ukraine's use of drones, aims to enhance small drone capabilities, reflecting their cost-effective and impactful use in warfare.

