Crime Surge: Alarming Rise in Maharashtra's Law and Order Concerns
Ambadas Danve, Maharashtra's opposition leader, criticized the ruling BJP-led government citing a worrying rise in crime rates. In just five months, the state witnessed 3,506 rape cases and 924 murders. Danve highlighted the escalating drug problem and reported over 160,000 criminal cases, including thefts and dacoity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's law and order situation is under scrutiny as Ambadas Danve, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, raises alarms over increasing crime rates.
Recent data reveals that in the first five months of the year, the state recorded 3,506 rapes and 924 murders, averaging six murders and 23 rapes per day.
Danve highlighted 160,000 criminal cases, with a stark rise in drug use even in rural regions, putting pressure on the BJP-led government to address these crimes effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
