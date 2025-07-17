Crime Surge: Alarming Rise in Maharashtra's Law and Order Concerns

Maharashtra's law and order situation is under scrutiny as Ambadas Danve, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, raises alarms over increasing crime rates.

Recent data reveals that in the first five months of the year, the state recorded 3,506 rapes and 924 murders, averaging six murders and 23 rapes per day.

Danve highlighted 160,000 criminal cases, with a stark rise in drug use even in rural regions, putting pressure on the BJP-led government to address these crimes effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)