Left Menu

Crime Surge: Alarming Rise in Maharashtra's Law and Order Concerns

Ambadas Danve, Maharashtra's opposition leader, criticized the ruling BJP-led government citing a worrying rise in crime rates. In just five months, the state witnessed 3,506 rape cases and 924 murders. Danve highlighted the escalating drug problem and reported over 160,000 criminal cases, including thefts and dacoity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:00 IST
Crime Surge: Alarming Rise in Maharashtra's Law and Order Concerns
Ambadas Danve
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's law and order situation is under scrutiny as Ambadas Danve, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, raises alarms over increasing crime rates.

Recent data reveals that in the first five months of the year, the state recorded 3,506 rapes and 924 murders, averaging six murders and 23 rapes per day.

Danve highlighted 160,000 criminal cases, with a stark rise in drug use even in rural regions, putting pressure on the BJP-led government to address these crimes effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025