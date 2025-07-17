JD(U) Calls for Peace: Urges Resolution of Kuki-Meitei Conflict
The Janata Dal (United) in Manipur has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to facilitate negotiations for resolving the Kuki-Meitei ethnic conflict. The party highlighted the severe socio-economic impacts and urged the return and rehabilitation of displaced persons while advocating for local elections to restore democracy.
The Janata Dal (United) in Manipur has formally requested Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to intervene in the ongoing Kuki-Meitei ethnic conflict by engaging key stakeholders in negotiations. They stressed the urgent need to address the socio-economic hardships and psychological trauma suffered by the affected communities.
In their memorandum, JD(U) president Ksh Biren Singh emphasized the dire socio-economic conditions and the emotional distress of displaced persons. The party expressed concern over the delay in resolving the crisis, which has exacerbated the suffering of the local populace.
The JD(U) also demanded the swift return of internally displaced individuals to their homes, advocating for a resolution to the prolonged conflict through dialogue. They called for the immediate resumption of elections to panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, and autonomous district councils to restore democratic governance.
