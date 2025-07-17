Left Menu

JD(U) Calls for Peace: Urges Resolution of Kuki-Meitei Conflict

The Janata Dal (United) in Manipur has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to facilitate negotiations for resolving the Kuki-Meitei ethnic conflict. The party highlighted the severe socio-economic impacts and urged the return and rehabilitation of displaced persons while advocating for local elections to restore democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:50 IST
JD(U) Calls for Peace: Urges Resolution of Kuki-Meitei Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Janata Dal (United) in Manipur has formally requested Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to intervene in the ongoing Kuki-Meitei ethnic conflict by engaging key stakeholders in negotiations. They stressed the urgent need to address the socio-economic hardships and psychological trauma suffered by the affected communities.

In their memorandum, JD(U) president Ksh Biren Singh emphasized the dire socio-economic conditions and the emotional distress of displaced persons. The party expressed concern over the delay in resolving the crisis, which has exacerbated the suffering of the local populace.

The JD(U) also demanded the swift return of internally displaced individuals to their homes, advocating for a resolution to the prolonged conflict through dialogue. They called for the immediate resumption of elections to panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, and autonomous district councils to restore democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025