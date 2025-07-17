Left Menu

Shocking Courtroom Disrespect Stuns High Court

Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar shared a video from Karnataka High Court where a senior counsel was heard using derogatory words openly. Kumar, a former minister, condemned the situation on social media. The exact timing of the incident remains unclear, with no comment from Kumar available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:02 IST
A video clip shared by senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar has sparked controversy by exposing derogatory language used by a senior counsel during live proceedings at the Karnataka High Court.

Kumar, who served as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, expressed his dismay at the behavior exhibited in the courtroom, describing it in a social media post as 'shocking' and worthy of the 'strongest condemnation.'

The timing of the incident is uncertain, but it seemingly occurred before Justice M G Uma. Despite repeated inquiries, Kumar has been unreachable for comments concerning the incident's timing and the video's acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

