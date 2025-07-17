Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Debates Over Apple-Laden Trees Amid Forest Encroachment Eviction

The Himachal Pradesh government opposes felling apple trees on encroached forest lands, following a high court eviction order. Chief Minister Sukhu urges auctioning the produce first, while the Apple Farmers Federation plans a rally. The issue impacts small farmers, prompting legal discussions and political advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh Debates Over Apple-Laden Trees Amid Forest Encroachment Eviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is resisting the removal of apple trees laden with fruit from encroached forest lands, amidst a controversial high court eviction order. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the state's stance on Thursday, emphasizing the need to auction the fruit before any tree removal.

The forest department's eviction drive follows a recent high court directive focused on reclaiming forest lands and replanting native species. Despite this, state officials are exploring legal avenues to delay action, citing the economic interests of local apple farmers.

Amidst this complex situation, the Apple Farmers Federation of India has announced a protest rally at the state secretariat in Shimla to oppose the large-scale deforestation, which threatens thousands of apple trees just weeks before harvest. This development highlights tensions between judiciary orders and agricultural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025