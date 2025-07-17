Himachal Pradesh Debates Over Apple-Laden Trees Amid Forest Encroachment Eviction

The Himachal Pradesh government is resisting the removal of apple trees laden with fruit from encroached forest lands, amidst a controversial high court eviction order. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the state's stance on Thursday, emphasizing the need to auction the fruit before any tree removal.

The forest department's eviction drive follows a recent high court directive focused on reclaiming forest lands and replanting native species. Despite this, state officials are exploring legal avenues to delay action, citing the economic interests of local apple farmers.

Amidst this complex situation, the Apple Farmers Federation of India has announced a protest rally at the state secretariat in Shimla to oppose the large-scale deforestation, which threatens thousands of apple trees just weeks before harvest. This development highlights tensions between judiciary orders and agricultural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)