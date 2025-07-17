Left Menu

Sherin's Release: A New Chapter in the Bhaskara Karanavar Murder Case

Sherin, convicted in the infamous Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, was released from prison after a government-granted sentence remission. The Kerala Governor approved the Cabinet's recommendation for her early release. Initially sentenced to life in 2010, Sherin was freed from Kannur Women's Prison following a detailed review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:27 IST
In a significant development in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, Sherin, the victim's daughter-in-law, walked free from jail following a government sentence remission.

The decision, approved by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, comes after the state Cabinet recommended her early release.

Sherin, who was handed a life sentence in 2010, was released from the Kannur Women's Prison, marking an end to her incarceration for the high-profile murder of Karanavar, who was a US returnee murdered in his son's home in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

