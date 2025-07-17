Nitin Gupta Appointed as NFRA Chairperson Amid Leadership Changes

Nitin Gupta, previously Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has been named Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) by the government. This decision comes after the post was vacant following the end of Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey's tenure on March 31.

Smita Jhingran, P. Daniel, and Sushil Kumar Jaiswal have also been added to the NFRA as Full Time Members, confirmed a government source. Their appointments are effective for three years, or until they reach 65 years of age, or pending further orders.

Nitin Gupta, an Indian Revenue Service officer, takes on this pivotal role at NFRA, established in October 2018 under the companies law, as the organization seeks to bolster its regulatory functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)