Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Israeli Attack on Catholic Church
An Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic Church resulted in three fatalities and several injuries, prompting widespread condemnation. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem decried this attack on civilians and a sacred site. Calls for dialogue and peace were echoed by both religious leaders and political figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:47 IST
Three people were killed, and several others injured in an Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.
The attack, condemned as a targeting of civilians and a sacred location, drew a strong reaction from the Patriarchate, who noted that the victims sought refuge at the church after losing their homes and possessions.
Appeals for peace and dialogue were voiced by Pope Leo and other international figures, as questions over Israel's military actions continue to stir global debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
