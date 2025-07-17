Court Dismisses NRA's Free Speech Lawsuit Against New York Official

A federal appeals court has dismissed the National Rifle Association's lawsuit, which alleged that a New York state official violated its First Amendment rights by pressuring banks and insurers to cease business with the gun rights group, the NRA.

The court found that Maria Vullo, the former superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, was immune from the lawsuit due to a lack of clarity in the law at the time. The controversy began following Vullo's probe into the NRA's 'Carry Guard' program after a mass shooting in Florida in 2018, prompting her to advise financial institutions about the risks of associating with gun rights groups.

A panel decision confirmed Vullo's entitlement to qualified immunity, as the law was not clearly established. A subsequent Supreme Court ruling allowed the NRA to pursue its case but did not address Vullo's immunity. The case has now been sent back to a lower court for formal dismissal.

