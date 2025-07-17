Left Menu

Syrian Druze Dilemma: Tensions Rise Amid International Interventions

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of undermining Syrian unity and promised to protect the Druze minority amidst escalating conflicts involving government forces, Druze fighters, and Bedouin tribes. Israel conducted airstrikes to defend the Druze, while international efforts aim to stabilize the region amidst complex sectarian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:40 IST
In a tense standoff this week, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa voiced strong accusations against Israel, claiming the nation seeks to fracture Syria and vowing to protect its Druze minority. This comes after U.S. intervention facilitated a temporary truce in the ongoing conflict between government forces and Druze fighters.

Israeli airstrikes targeted areas near Damascus in response to Syrian military aggression against the Druze in Sweida, a predominantly Druze city. As tensions escalate, the Bedouin tribes launched new offensives against Druze fighters, further complicating the fragile ceasefire which currently only involves government forces.

International efforts remain pivotal as the situation worsens, with high casualty counts and reports of brutal field executions. Sharaa credited U.S., Arab, and Turkish mediation for making progress but warned of the pervasive mistrust that continues amid fear of Islamist dominance, as seen in recent strife within the Alawite community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

