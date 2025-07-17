Murder Unveiled: Betrayal Among Friends in Ramgarh
In Ramgarh, Jharkhand, police solved the murder of 24-year-old Sawud Ansari, killed by friends over a truck dismantling dispute. The accused planned to sell the parts but killed Sawud when he refused. Arrests followed a week-long investigation, uncovering a grim betrayal ending in murder.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic revelation, Jharkhand's Ramgarh district police have unraveled a shocking murder case involving 24-year-old Sawud Ansari, who was killed by his friends over a disagreement on dismantling a truck to sell its parts for profit.
The murder, which occurred on the night of July 6 during the Muharram festival, involved a scheme hatched by Ansari's three friends. After he refused to comply, an altercation ensued, resulting in his death.
Following Sawud's disappearance, his body was found in a brick kiln, leading to an intense investigation that concluded with the arrests of Ashfaq, Aftab, and Abad Ansari. The authorities disclosed that the murder weapon, a knife, was recovered, shedding light on the betrayal and brutality of the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Ramgarh
- Jharkhand
- truck
- dismantling
- friends
- betrayal
- police
- investigation
- killing
ALSO READ
Betrayal in Lajpat Nagar: Domestic Help Turns Murderer
PM Modi dedicates the national honour of Ghana conferred upon him to enduring friendship and shared values that bind the two countries.
Betrayal and Tragedy: The Sewing Murder Case
Tragic Honeymoon: A Web of Betrayal and Murder
Double Murder Shakes Delhi Neighborhood: A Tale of Betrayal and Revenge