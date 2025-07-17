Murder Unveiled: Betrayal Among Friends in Ramgarh

In a dramatic revelation, Jharkhand's Ramgarh district police have unraveled a shocking murder case involving 24-year-old Sawud Ansari, who was killed by his friends over a disagreement on dismantling a truck to sell its parts for profit.

The murder, which occurred on the night of July 6 during the Muharram festival, involved a scheme hatched by Ansari's three friends. After he refused to comply, an altercation ensued, resulting in his death.

Following Sawud's disappearance, his body was found in a brick kiln, leading to an intense investigation that concluded with the arrests of Ashfaq, Aftab, and Abad Ansari. The authorities disclosed that the murder weapon, a knife, was recovered, shedding light on the betrayal and brutality of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)