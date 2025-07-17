Left Menu

Murder Unveiled: Betrayal Among Friends in Ramgarh

In Ramgarh, Jharkhand, police solved the murder of 24-year-old Sawud Ansari, killed by friends over a truck dismantling dispute. The accused planned to sell the parts but killed Sawud when he refused. Arrests followed a week-long investigation, uncovering a grim betrayal ending in murder.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:59 IST
In a dramatic revelation, Jharkhand's Ramgarh district police have unraveled a shocking murder case involving 24-year-old Sawud Ansari, who was killed by his friends over a disagreement on dismantling a truck to sell its parts for profit.

The murder, which occurred on the night of July 6 during the Muharram festival, involved a scheme hatched by Ansari's three friends. After he refused to comply, an altercation ensued, resulting in his death.

Following Sawud's disappearance, his body was found in a brick kiln, leading to an intense investigation that concluded with the arrests of Ashfaq, Aftab, and Abad Ansari. The authorities disclosed that the murder weapon, a knife, was recovered, shedding light on the betrayal and brutality of the crime.

