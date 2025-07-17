Tensions Rise as Sweida Clashes Test Syria's Fragile Peace

In a volatile development, Syrian government forces have largely withdrawn from the southern province of Sweida after intense clashes with Druze-linked militias endangered the country's fragile post-war state. The skirmishes spurred Israeli airstrikes purportedly in defense of the Druze minority.

A subsequent truce was brokered by international mediators, including the United States and Turkiye, in an attempt to cease hostilities. Though temporarily effective, Druze militias retaliated against Sunni Bedouin communities following prior confrontations, resulting in significant displacement.

The unrest, marked by violent exchanges and retaliatory attacks, underscores deep-rooted sectarian tensions. Analysts warn of potential militant sectarianism unless the Syrian government advances efforts to integrate various religious factions into a collective national force.