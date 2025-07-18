US Embassy Warns Against Legal Violations Affecting Visa Status

In a significant warning, the US Embassy in India has announced that committing crimes such as assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could have severe consequences for visa holders. Such actions may result in the revocation of visas or make individuals ineligible for future entry into the country.

This caution surfaced in response to a viral video that allegedly shows an Indian woman being detained by police after attempting to shoplift in a high-end US store. While the video's authenticity remains unverified, it has sparked significant discussion on social media platforms.

The embassy's statement underscores the importance of law and order and reminds foreign visitors to adhere strictly to US laws. The message, shared via the embassy's official social media account, repeatedly stresses that a US visa should be seen as a privilege, not a right, and emphasizes the continuous screening even after visa issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)