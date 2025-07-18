Extradited American Pleads Guilty to Historic Campus Assault Case

Ian Cleary, recently extradited from France, has entered a guilty plea in connection with a sexual assault case dating back to 2013 at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. Cleary, who is originally from Silicon Valley, faced charges after a persistent pursuit by accuser Shannon Keeler.

Shannon Keeler's determination over a decade has finally brought her accused assaulter, Ian Cleary, to justice. Cleary's extradition and subsequent guilty plea underscore ongoing challenges in effectively prosecuting campus sexual assault cases. Both sides have proposed a sentencing range of four to eight years.

The court is set to sentence Cleary on October 20. After leaving Gettysburg, Cleary completed his education near his hometown and pursued a career, including a position at Tesla, prior to moving to Europe where he continued his personal pursuits.