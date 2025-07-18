Left Menu

E3 Powers Urge Iran to Revive Nuclear Talks Amid Sanctions Threat

France, Britain, and Germany urge Iran to resume nuclear diplomacy. They warn of re-imposing U.N. sanctions if no progress is made by summer's end. A U.N. Security Council resolution enshrining a 2015 nuclear deal will expire on October 18, with the 'snapback mechanism' to restore sanctions if necessary.

Updated: 18-07-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 04:26 IST
France, Britain, and Germany have issued a stern warning to Iran, urging the resumption of diplomatic negotiations over its nuclear program. The E3 nations emphasized that if no concrete progress is achieved by the end of the summer, U.N. sanctions could be reinstated. This ultimatum follows recent military actions by Israel and the United States targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.

The call for renewed diplomacy came after a meeting between the foreign ministers of the E3 and the EU's foreign policy chief with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. This marks the first engagement since the mid-June airstrikes. The E3 and other signatories, including China and Russia, remain committed to the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities.

With a U.N. Security Council resolution set to expire on October 18, the threat of the 'snapback mechanism' looms large. This mechanism would reactivate previous sanctions if Iran is deemed in violation of the accord. Despite these pressures, there is little sign of imminent diplomatic engagements, as inspectors from the U.N. atomic watchdog have vacated Iran, casting doubt on reaching an accord by the given deadline.

