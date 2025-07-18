ED Raids Chaitanya Baghel's Residence Amidst Liquor Scam Probe
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Chaitanya Baghel's home in Bhilai, linked to a money laundering probe involving a liquor scam. The raids, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follow fresh evidence. The scam allegedly caused significant losses to the state and benefitted a liquor syndicate.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its investigation into the alleged liquor scam by conducting fresh raids at the residence of Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The action, taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follows new evidence in the case.
Situated in Bhilai, the home of Chaitanya, which he shares with his father, became the focal point of the ED's operation. This move comes after similar raids were executed in March. Official sources suggest Chaitanya may have been the recipient of illicit funds generated from the scam.
The alleged liquor scam reportedly siphoned off over Rs 2,100 crore, severely impacting the Chhattisgarh state exchequer. Bhupesh Baghel, a prominent Congress leader, took to social media, stating the ED's timing coincided with the conclusion of the assembly session.
