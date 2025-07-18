Left Menu

Delhi Schools on Edge: Bomb Threats Spark Panic

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats, causing widespread panic among students and parents. Police and emergency services launched evacuation operations. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP for failing to ensure safety, following threats to over 20 schools. Mock drills were conducted to test emergency preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:26 IST
Delhi Schools on Edge: Bomb Threats Spark Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, numerous schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats, inciting widespread panic among students and their families. In response, the Delhi Police and various authorities initiated thorough search and evacuation operations.

An official confirmed that several educational institutions in the national capital received these alarming threats. Notably, this marks the fourth such instance within a week.

Authorities, including the police bomb disposal unit, dog squads, and the fire department, swiftly mobilized to the impacted schools to commence evacuations. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP for inadequate safety measures, as threats targeted over 20 schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025