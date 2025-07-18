Delhi Schools on Edge: Bomb Threats Spark Panic
Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats, causing widespread panic among students and parents. Police and emergency services launched evacuation operations. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP for failing to ensure safety, following threats to over 20 schools. Mock drills were conducted to test emergency preparedness.
On Friday, numerous schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats, inciting widespread panic among students and their families. In response, the Delhi Police and various authorities initiated thorough search and evacuation operations.
An official confirmed that several educational institutions in the national capital received these alarming threats. Notably, this marks the fourth such instance within a week.
Authorities, including the police bomb disposal unit, dog squads, and the fire department, swiftly mobilized to the impacted schools to commence evacuations. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP for inadequate safety measures, as threats targeted over 20 schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
