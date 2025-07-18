Hong Kong Tightens Prison Rules Amid National Security Concerns

Hong Kong's government has implemented new prison regulations that allow for tighter controls on inmate visits, citing national security as the primary reason. The changes permit magistrates to issue warrants barring exchanges with specific legal representatives if deemed a threat to national security.

The revisions have attracted criticism from rights advocates who argue that the measures could infringe on inmate rights, especially for those arrested following the city's 2019 anti-government protests. With nearly 600 people in custody over such offenses, concerns are mounting about the impact of these new rules.

The Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, stated that the changes are essential for maintaining prison and national security, citing previous incidents of unauthorized exchanges during visits. Brandon Yau, representing the prisoner support group Waiting Bird, highlighted that the new law grants powers that could be used to further target political prisoners.