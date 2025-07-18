Bengaluru Schools on Alert: Bomb Threat Hoax Causes Panic

Four private schools located in Bengaluru were targeted with bomb threat emails on Friday morning, creating widespread alarm. Though the email, ominously titled 'Bombs inside the school', threatened the presence of explosives in classrooms, it was discovered to be a hoax.

Quick to respond, school authorities reached out to the police, who rapidly deployed bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams. Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Following thorough checks, police confirmed that no suspicious devices were found within the premises.

The event in Bengaluru coincided with similar threats made to over 20 schools in Delhi, heightening concerns among parents and students. Authorities reassured the community that all necessary safety protocols were primarily adhered to in managing these incidents.

