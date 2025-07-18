Left Menu

Bengaluru Schools on Alert: Bomb Threat Hoax Causes Panic

Four private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat emails on Friday, causing panic. Authorities quickly evacuated students and staff as police and bomb disposal teams arrived. Fortunately, no explosives were found, and the threat turned out to be a hoax. Similar threats affected over 20 schools in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:46 IST
Bengaluru Schools on Alert: Bomb Threat Hoax Causes Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four private schools located in Bengaluru were targeted with bomb threat emails on Friday morning, creating widespread alarm. Though the email, ominously titled 'Bombs inside the school', threatened the presence of explosives in classrooms, it was discovered to be a hoax.

Quick to respond, school authorities reached out to the police, who rapidly deployed bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams. Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Following thorough checks, police confirmed that no suspicious devices were found within the premises.

The event in Bengaluru coincided with similar threats made to over 20 schools in Delhi, heightening concerns among parents and students. Authorities reassured the community that all necessary safety protocols were primarily adhered to in managing these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025