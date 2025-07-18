Left Menu

Epstein Case Sparks Transparency Tug-of-War in House GOP

House Republicans grapple with a response to Trump's handling of records related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. They propose a resolution lacking legal weight, reflecting pressure from their base for transparency. Democrats criticize it as ineffectual, pushing their own measures for disclosure.

House Republicans faced mounting pressure on Thursday to address the Trump administration's record handling in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. They ultimately proposed a non-binding resolution acknowledging demands for transparency, despite its lack of legal weight.

The House resolution, set for a potential vote next week, falls short of compelling the Justice Department to disclose additional case records. It signals growing discontent within the Republican base, exerting pressure on the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers navigating the issue.

Hours-long delays in finalizing President Trump's $9 billion funding cuts stemmed from internal GOP demands to address the Epstein files. The resulting resolution aims to placate calls for transparency while aligning with Trump's dismissal of the issue as a "hoax."

