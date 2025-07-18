Left Menu

E3 Warns Iran: Talks or Sanctions

France, Britain, and Germany have warned Iran of U.N. sanctions unless it resumes talks on its nuclear program immediately. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, dismissed threats, blaming the U.S. for the collapse in negotiations. The deadline for progress is the end of August, with potential sanctions looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:20 IST
France, Britain, and Germany issued a stern warning to Iran on Thursday, threatening to reinstate U.N. sanctions unless it re-engages in immediate talks concerning its nuclear program. The E3 foreign ministers, joined by the European Union's foreign policy chief, discussed the situation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

A French diplomatic source stressed the urgency for Iran to return to diplomacy to achieve a 'verifiable and lasting' agreement. Failure to do so could trigger the 'snapback' mechanism, restoring U.N. sanctions. Araqchi countered the threat in a social media post, arguing that it was the U.S., not Iran, that abandoned negotiations.

As Iran remains defiant, prospects of resuming talks before the European-imposed deadline appear dim, especially with inspectors from the IAEA having left the country. Diplomatic efforts continue, with European diplomats aiming to align strategies with Washington for potential future negotiations.

