E3 Warns Iran: Talks or Sanctions

France, Britain, and Germany issued a stern warning to Iran on Thursday, threatening to reinstate U.N. sanctions unless it re-engages in immediate talks concerning its nuclear program. The E3 foreign ministers, joined by the European Union's foreign policy chief, discussed the situation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

A French diplomatic source stressed the urgency for Iran to return to diplomacy to achieve a 'verifiable and lasting' agreement. Failure to do so could trigger the 'snapback' mechanism, restoring U.N. sanctions. Araqchi countered the threat in a social media post, arguing that it was the U.S., not Iran, that abandoned negotiations.

As Iran remains defiant, prospects of resuming talks before the European-imposed deadline appear dim, especially with inspectors from the IAEA having left the country. Diplomatic efforts continue, with European diplomats aiming to align strategies with Washington for potential future negotiations.

