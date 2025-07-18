Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm with Ukraine Amid New EU Sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Ukraine during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He welcomed the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia, emphasizing France's support for Ukraine and calling for an immediate end to Russian attacks.

Macron
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron of France reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for Ukraine following a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Macron conveyed his approval of the European Union's recent sanctions targeting Russia, a response to its ongoing military activities in Ukraine.

On social media platform X, Macron demanded an immediate halt to Russian aggression, reinforcing the message that France stands resolute with Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

Macron's message underscores the critical nature of international alliances and the European Union's coordinated efforts to respond to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

