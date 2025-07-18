Macron Stands Firm with Ukraine Amid New EU Sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Ukraine during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He welcomed the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia, emphasizing France's support for Ukraine and calling for an immediate end to Russian attacks.
- Country:
- France
President Emmanuel Macron of France reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for Ukraine following a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Macron conveyed his approval of the European Union's recent sanctions targeting Russia, a response to its ongoing military activities in Ukraine.
On social media platform X, Macron demanded an immediate halt to Russian aggression, reinforcing the message that France stands resolute with Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.
Macron's message underscores the critical nature of international alliances and the European Union's coordinated efforts to respond to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Lifts Chip Software Restrictions on China: Siemens Reports
U.S. Lifts Export Restrictions on Siemens: A Turnaround in Chip Design Software Access
U.S. Lifts Export Software Restrictions: A Tech Trade Breakthrough
House Republicans Push Forward with Trump's Controversial Tax-Cut Bill
Finland's 1-0 Triumph: Kosola's Goal Ends 16-Year Wait at Women's Euro