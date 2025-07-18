Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Death of Kidnapping and Murder Suspect
A police encounter ended in the death of Manu, a suspect in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of an eight-year-old girl. The suspect had a Rs 1 lakh bounty and was shot dead in a confrontation with police, during which two officers were injured.
- Country:
- India
A police operation on Friday concluded with the death of Manu, a suspect accused of heinous crimes including the kidnapping, rape, and murder of an eight-year-old girl. Local officials noted that Manu was carrying a substantial bounty of Rs 1 lakh at the time.
Attempts to arrest the suspect led to an exchange of gunfire, during which Manu was fatally shot. He was later pronounced dead at the district hospital. The incident has reportedly intensified discussions around the use of force in law enforcement.
The case, originating with the disappearance of the girl on June 3, escalated quickly. Authorities worked off CCTV footage to track Manu, which culminated in this fatal encounter after a steadily increasing bounty had been placed on his capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police encounter
- Manu
- suspect death
- kidnapping
- rape
- murder
- bounty
- shooting
- Mainpuri
- investigation
ALSO READ
Courier Ruse: Woman Raped in Pune Flat Sparks Massive Manhunt
CBI Implicates TMC Leaders in BJP Leader's Murder Case
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Acquires Utility Therapeutics for Strategic US Expansion
Cal HC directs Bengal govt to file affidavit on progress of probe in law college gang rape case.
Police Constable Accused in Shocking Abduction and Rape Case