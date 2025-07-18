Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Death of Kidnapping and Murder Suspect

A police operation on Friday concluded with the death of Manu, a suspect accused of heinous crimes including the kidnapping, rape, and murder of an eight-year-old girl. Local officials noted that Manu was carrying a substantial bounty of Rs 1 lakh at the time.

Attempts to arrest the suspect led to an exchange of gunfire, during which Manu was fatally shot. He was later pronounced dead at the district hospital. The incident has reportedly intensified discussions around the use of force in law enforcement.

The case, originating with the disappearance of the girl on June 3, escalated quickly. Authorities worked off CCTV footage to track Manu, which culminated in this fatal encounter after a steadily increasing bounty had been placed on his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)