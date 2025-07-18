Fake 'Supreme Court' Account Sparks Legal Showdown Over Online Impersonation

The Karnataka High Court was presented with a startling example of digital impersonation when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court about the creation of a fake, yet verified, 'Supreme Court of Karnataka' account on X (formerly Twitter). Mehta used this evidence to underscore the dangers of anonymity and lack of accountability in the online sphere.

Representing the Centre, Mehta highlighted the ease with which digital platforms could be manipulated to mislead the public. The account was never used to post content but served as a demonstration of how quickly such impersonations can happen. This revelation took place during X Corp's legal challenge against government takedown orders, adding a real-world example to the regulatory debate.

Senior Advocate KG Raghavan, representing X Corp, objected to this method of demonstration without formal evidence, arguing it skews the proceedings. Despite acknowledging the issue of misuse, Raghavan reminded the court of past similar mishaps in offline media. The case has brought to light the regulatory gaps in handling online content, and the matter is set to continue on July 25.

